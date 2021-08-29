STAUSS, William "Bill"



William (Bill) Stauss, originally of San Antonio, Texas, died on May 28, 2021, at the age of 95, at Park Springs in Stone Mountain, GA. Bill was a kind man to all who knew him, a loving husband, and a wonderful family man.



As a Marine, Bill served in the Asiatic Pacific Campaign in World War II. Afterwards, he graduated from the University of Texas and became a Civil Engineer. He had a lifelong career with the Army Corp of Engineers and retired in Washington, D.C. Bill was married twice. He wed Aloma Stramler of Austin, Texas in 1947. While raising their five children in Falls Church, VA, they enjoyed fellowship at Sleepy Hollow United Methodist, camping, traveling, and square dancing. They lived happily until Aloma passed in 1982, when they both were battling cancer. Bill met Geraldine (Gerri) Sica when he returned to his square dance community. They married in 1986 and were sweethearts until Gerri's death in 2000. One of his longtime friends accurately remarked that Bill did not give in to despair in adversity but faced it bravely.



His later years at Park Springs were full and joyful. He particularly liked travel, theater, live music, was always up for a good meal, and was enthusiastic about most outings. He was an inspiration to his family and community, which was wide and diverse. Many people—church friends, neighbors, Park Springs staff, Bill's children's friends—made a special point to spend time with him because he was so interesting and fun. Bill's enjoyment of life and determination to live kept him active until the end.



Bill is predeceased by sons David and Brian. He is survived by his son Gary and wife Carolyn, son David's wife Cheryl, son Drew and wife Julie, and daughter Martha, as well as grandchildren Amelia, Forrest, Brandon, Brian and Justin. Bill was a huge supporter and fan of the S&FMA and the family asks that any donations be made to their endowment in lieu of flowers. https://seedandfeedendowment.org

