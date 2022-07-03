Staton, John

STATON, Jr., John



Mr. John Curtis Staton, Jr., 83, a retired partner at King & Spalding LLP, passed on Sunday, June 26 of a heart attack doing what he loved at Lake Allatoona. John loved to travel, was a voracious reader, a lifelong sailor, and an avid skier and fly fisherman. In addition, he loved Colorado, Alaska, a cream soda, key lime pie, a good cup of coffee and was a qualified Southern barbeque connoisseur.



John, the son of John Curtis Staton, Sr. and Jocelyn Botterell Staton, was born in Sydney, Australia on December 1, 1938. He grew up in Atlanta with his three sisters. John attended Northside High School in the class of 1956. He proudly served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1959 to 1969. He continued his education at his beloved Georgia Tech, where he was a Phi Delta Theta. He received a degree in Industrial Management in 1960. He graduated from Emory University Law School in 1963.



King & Spalding hired John in 1964. His expertise was in trademarks, patents and intellectual property. One of the things he was most proud of was his clerkship with the Honorable Griffin Bell. He loved their relationship and listening to "Judge Bell stories."



John was an Eagle Scout and modeled his life as a man of service. He was most happy doing for others. There is a long list of people he lovingly mentored. He was known for his sage advice and wisdom. He was honest and above all trustworthy. He contributed his time and energy to many Atlanta organizations including Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Boy Scouts of America, Atlanta Historical Society, Leadership Atlanta, and Emory University School of Law.



His generosity was unmatched in his donation of his time, skill and service. His passion was education. He worked tirelessly for Georgia Tech from his graduation until the end of his life. Like his father, he was President of the Alumni Association, Chair of the Georgia Tech Foundation Board of Trustees, and an Emeritus Trustee. He received the honors of the Georgia Tech Petit Distinguished Service Award, the Georgia Tech College of Management Hall of Fame Leader Award, and the Emory School of Law Distinguished Alumni Award. He was a member of Northside United Methodist Church and a lifetime member of the Piedmont Driving Club.



John is survived by his great love and wife of 58 years, Sue Glenn Staton. Whenever he introduced her, he would say, "Have you met my first wife, Sue?" His greatest accomplishments were his son John Curtis Staton, III and his daughter Wendy Staton Burge. To his credit, he loved and treated their spouses, Maggie and Bill, as his own. John's true joy and source of pride were his six grandchildren: John Staton, IV, Hailey Staton, Catherine Staton, Sadie Burge, Hunter Burge and Holt Burge. P-Paw loved his grandchildren and they adored him. He is also survived by his sisters Mary Staton and Louise Staton Gunn and his nephews Curtis Gunn and Harry Gunn.



John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret Staton.



We will celebrate his life at 2:00 PM, July 7, 2022 at Northside Methodist Church. There will be a private family burial. Reception immediately following the service in Fellowship Hall.







In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to The Georgia Tech Foundation, 760 Spring Street NW, Suite 400, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

