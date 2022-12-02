STATON-FEW, Wilene

STANTON-FEW, Willene Laurice



Willene Laurice Few-Stanton, the daughter of the late Rev. William L. and Laura Few, transitioned on November 24, 2022. Willene was affectionally known as "Lene" by family and friends. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 12 PM. at New Hope A.M.E. Church 3012 Arden Road, Atlanta, GA. 30305. Masks are required at service. The Interment will be at Forrest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Willene is survived by daughters, Sadé and Shanice Stanton; son, Jacobie Ricard (Vanessa); brothers, Edgar "Phil" Murry, and Clifford McGhee (Delores); nephews, Dashiell Murry (Jackie), Clifford Eric McGhee (Tiffany); nieces, Frachette Mitchell-Knight (Erskine), LaQuita Donelson (Charlie), Michelle Jackson Barnes; aunts Minnie Crombie (Milwaukee, WI), Ruth Estelle Garrett (Seattle, WA), Martha Lee (Ray), Helen Johnson and Ann Jenkins; uncles Eddie Harlemon and Ted Sparks, Sr., former husband Ronald Stanton and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. The viewing will be held Friday, December 2, 2022, 12-6pm at Murray Brothers (404)349-3000 mbfh.com.



