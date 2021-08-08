Starr, Lucy

STARR (MCLEER), Lucy Anne



(June 17,1947 - July 29, 2021)



Lucy Anne McLeer Starr, 74, of Duluth, GA passed away on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at home of natural causes. Anne was born to Matthew Anthony (Red) McLeer and Lucy Anne (McCay) McLeer in Atlanta, GA at Crawford W. Long Hospital on June 17,1947. Anne lived her entire life in metro Atlanta. She graduated from Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Parochial School (8th Grade) in 1961 and from Cross Keys High School in 1965. Anne had a successful career working for Law Engineering then Goldkist until she retired at age 65. Anne was preceded in death by her parents, and she is survived by her children: Christine (George) Cookus of Atlanta, Patrick (Sheri) Starr of Mauldin, SC and Witt Starr of Florida; grandchildren: Olivia, Jessica, Brian, and Maya. 3 great-grandchildren, Dustin, Elizabeth, and James; siblings: Matthew (Joyce) McLeer of Marietta, Bill (Susan) McLeer of McDonough, Bob (Marti) McLeer of Lawrenceville, Peggy McLeer (Bill Donald) of Cumming, Tim (Valerie) McLeer of Lilburn, George (Elizabeth) McLeer of Fountain Inn, SC. Also many nieces and nephews and a close friend, Vernon Hamrick of Lilburn. Anne was a loving and caring mother, and she was loved by her many friends, and family. She was always friendly, kind, giving, and good hearted.She will be missed especially with all the phone calls that started "Hey There..." and ended with: "Love you...Mean It." The family will hold a private service with a celebration of life at a later date. Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Duluth Chapel,



