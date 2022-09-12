STARNES, Raymond



Crawford



Raymond Crawford Starnes of Atlanta, born December 21, 1936, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2022, at the age of 85. Ray graduated from Murphy High School in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Frances Haulbrook Starnes, in 1958. He proudly served in the army (1958-1966) and graduated with a Batchelor's Degree from John Marshall Law School in 1962.



Ray accepted a position at Peachtree Windows and Doors and dedicated his 33-year career to the company and retired as Senior Vice-President. Among his many accomplishments, he was recognized in Who's Who in Finance and Industry. He was a longtime member of the Atlanta Athletic Club and The Orchard Golf & Country Club in Clarkesville, GA. Ray was an avid golfer, participating in many tournaments.



He understood the value of hard work. His father died when he was 9 years old and he started working at a gas station right away to help the family. He was disciplined and determined; a self-made man who stood for integrity and honesty.



Survivors include 3 children, Mark Starnes (Linda), Kristi Starnes Hess Thomas (Darren), and Korey Starnes Hughes (Jimmy); and his 6 grandchildren, Amanda (Brittany), Derek and Ryan Starnes, Kayli Hess, and Shay and Ramzy Stripling. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Starnes; his parents, Cecil and Carl Starnes; and 9 of his 11 siblings.



A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 18, from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM at Sterling on the Lake Clubhouse, 7005 Lake Sterling Blvd., Flowery Branch, GA 30542.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association. The family would like to thank family, friends and the amazing caregivers for their prayers, love and support. A special acknowledgement to Mary Campbell, our new family member. Ray's life would not have been as happy and meaningful without her heartfelt dedication to his last year of life.



Online condolences may be made at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements by Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757







