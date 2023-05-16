STARNES, Daniel "Danny"



Daniel P. Starnes, 84, of Black Mountain NC, died at home on March 25, 2023. He was born January 13, 1939 in Hickory, NC to the late Ralph Adam Starnes and Ida Hefner Starnes. Danny graduated from McLean High School in Virginia in 1957, received an Associate degree from Warren Wilson College, graduated in 1961 with a B.A. degree from Carson-Newman College, and subsequently earned his Master's Degree in Social Work at the Univ. of Tennessee.



During his lifetime Danny was a devoted father and very active in his church and community. Danny's work and volunteer efforts primarily focused on the wellbeing of children, and he hoped that there would be volunteer activities in heaven. Danny was the recipient of numerous awards for services to children and youth and named a Distinguished Alumnus from Warren Wilson College.



He is survived by his wife, Arden Bowling Starnes; his son, Lee Daniel Starnes; his daughter, Patricia Arden Starnes; and his sisters, Sara Starnes and Rebecca Starnes.



A memorial service to celebrate Danny's life will be held on May 20, 2 PM at the Warren Wilson Presbyterian Church, with a family graveside service at 1 PM in the Warren Wilson College Cemetery, Swannanoa, NC.

