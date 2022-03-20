STARLING, Rebecca



Rebecca Stewart Starling passed March 16, 2022, surrounded by family and friends, after a long battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Becky and her husband, Kenneth E. Starling (deceased) were long-time members of the Atlanta Athletic Club. Becky worked for Royer Realty, Buckhead Brokers, and Re/Max selling real estate throughout the late 70s and into the 90s. Becky and Ken met at Druid Hills High School in Decatur, Georgia. They were high school sweethearts and married soon after Ken began attending Georgia Tech and working for Southern Railway to support their young family.



Their home in Tucker was always bustling with people coming and going, and there was never a dull moment. Becky loved sitting on the screened porch and watching the birds. Becky was a fantastic cook. Becky and Ken were married for 56 years filled with cheerful times and wonderful friends. They moved to Johns Creek in the early 90s where they were able to enjoy their retirement years together.



Becky is survived by her five children who all reside in the Atlanta area, as well as thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Her oldest son, Dr. Kenneth E. Starling, Jr. and his wife Flo of Grayson and their children, Grace (Zain) of Atlanta, Kenneth III of Chicago, and Patrick of Dallas; son V. Hughes Starling and his wife Beth of Doraville and their children, Sharon Halpern (Matt) and their children, Grant and Andy of Duluth, Dr. Robert Starling (Danyelle) of Buffalo, NY, Michael of Athens, Laura, Joey, and Teddy of Atlanta; son, Jon R. Starling and his wife Catherine and their children, Jon and William of Suwanee; daughter, Catherine Starling Preston and her husband Philip and their children, PJ and Grayson of Atlanta; son, Thomas M. Starling and his wife Holly of Brookhaven; sister-in-law Brenda Davis Harker of Chattanooga, TN and her daughter Cara Davis of Charlotte, NC. Becky was preceded in death by her parents Lucy and Vaughn M. Stewart of Huntsville, AL, her loving husband, Kenneth E. Starling, and her in-laws, R. Edward and Birdie Starling of Atlanta.



Celebration of Life services for Becky will be held on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at 11:00 AM in the Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory with reception to follow at the Starling home.



While Becky loved her flowers, if you prefer, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association at http://www.lbda.org/donate.



Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.crowellbrothers.com <http://www.crowellbrothers.com/.



