Starks, Elizabeth

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

STARKS, Elizabeth Lane

Ms. Elizabeth Lane Starks of Covington, GA, entered eternal rest on August 25, 2023. Home-Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1163 Reynolds St. SW Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Fred Lowe, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lackey Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM, the day of the service. The family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM. She leaves to cherish her memories, Marianne Garrett; and her three children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Kimberly McLurkin-Harris, and her husband, David; and two children, and a host of other relatives. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive8h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

3-year-old, teen among 5 shot at NW Atlanta home; 18-year-old suspect dead
11h ago

Credit: MTV

‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ star Erica Mena booted from show over racial slur
10h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Parking valet fatally shot in Buckhead; 4 others killed in Atlanta over the weekend
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Parking valet fatally shot in Buckhead; 4 others killed in Atlanta over the weekend
14h ago

Man drowns in Lake Lanier after slipping on dock, officials say
15h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Greene-Butler, Margaret
1h ago
Gordy, Peter
Hill, Benjamin
Featured

Credit: TNS

Merkel, the skin cancer that attacked Jimmy Buffett, is rare but aggressive
8h ago
PHOTOS: 2023 Dragon Con Parade Atlanta
Power and representation at stake in Georgia redistricting trial
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top