STARKS, Elizabeth Lane



Ms. Elizabeth Lane Starks of Covington, GA, entered eternal rest on August 25, 2023. Home-Going Celebration will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, 11:00 AM, at Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, 1163 Reynolds St. SW Covington, GA 30014, Rev. Fred Lowe, Eulogist. Assisted by others. Interment, Lackey Family Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:30 AM until 10:30 AM, the day of the service. The family will assemble at the funeral home at 10:30 AM. She leaves to cherish her memories, Marianne Garrett; and her three children, fourteen grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; Kimberly McLurkin-Harris, and her husband, David; and two children, and a host of other relatives. Service Arrangements Entrusted to: Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home, Inc., Covington, Georgia, 770-786-6177. www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com "A Service of Dignity, A Trademark of Excellence"



Funeral Home Information

Lester Lackey & Sons Funeral Home

1163 Reynolds Street SW

Covington, GA

30014

https://www.lackeyandsonsfuneralhome.com