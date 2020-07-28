STAPLETON, Michael Michael Stapleton, age 65, of Cleveland, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020. Mike, also lovingly called "Chief" by many was born in Coral Gables, FL. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank J. Stapleton. Mike served his country as a Sergeant in the United States Air Force, was a Special Agent with the Georgia Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Division, was Chief of Police at North Georgia College and State University, was Captain of Criminal Investigations at Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office, then became 911 Director of Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office. Survivors include wife, Deborah Smith Stapleton, Cleveland; sons and daughters-in-law, Patrick "PJ" and Jennifer Thomas Stapleton, and Thomas "Tommy" and Haley Stapleton, all of Cleveland; daughters and sons-in-law, Sara and Shumbé Hunter, Spanish Fort, and Mary Ellen and Matt Loggins, Cleveland; son, Richard "Ricky" Stapleton, Gainesville; mother, Ellen Stapleton, Marietta; step-daughter, Megan Smith Noble, Gainesville; step-son, Jacob Smith, Nashville; sisters, Mary Ellen Harris, Dunwoody, Karen Hammock, Savannah, and Susan Bryant, Austin, TX; brothers, Timmy Stapleton, Pensacola, FL, John Stapleton, Fairburn, Paul Stapleton, Cumming, and Peter Stapleton, Suwanee; and 10 grandchildren. Memorial Services are scheduled for 11 A.M. Friday, July 31, 2020 at The Venue at CeNita Vineyards. The Rev. Lyman Caldwell and Rev. James Forrester will officiate. The family will receive friends from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. prior to the service at The Venue at CeNita Vineyards. In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity of your choice and Mike would want you to make a memory with your family. To share a memory or leave a condolence, visit barrettfh.com. Barrett Funeral Home, Cleveland.

