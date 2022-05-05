STAPLES, Luevonia W.
Ms. Luevonia W. Staples entered into rest on April 29, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 251 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 1–6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
