Staples, Luevonia

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STAPLES, Luevonia W.

Ms. Luevonia W. Staples entered into rest on April 29, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 251 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 1–6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

