STAPLES, Luevonia W.



Ms. Luevonia W. Staples entered into rest on April 29, 2022. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 6, 2022, 11 AM at Berean Seventh Day Adventist Church, 251 H. E. Holmes Dr. NW. Instate 10 AM. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Viewing today 1–6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com



