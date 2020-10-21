STANLEY, Randall Lawrence "Randy"



Randall "Randy" Lawrence Stanley was born in Andrews, North Carolina on September 27, 1946 to Louise and Frank Stanley. Randy spent his childhood on a farm surrounded by the beautiful North Carolina mountains. While at Andrews High School, Randy excelled in his studies. He also loved playing basketball. After graduating from Andrews High School in 1964, Randy attended the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill from 1964-1968 where he received a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Mathematics. He then went on to Georgia State University from 1968-1971 where he received a Master's degree in Actuarial Science.



Randy had an illustrious career. Randy was the owner of Randall Stanley & Associates, Inc. for 28 years. After selling his business in 2011, he stayed on as Consulting Actuary, Southeast Region Director for a number of years.



Randy was preceded in death by his parents and his grandparents, "Mama" Jane Bryson and "Daddy" Lawrence Bryson. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Stanley, his two children from his first marriage to Susan Walker Stanley, Paige Arden Stanley and James Lawrence Stanley, his grandson, Ashton Stanley and his younger brother Roger Stanley.



Randy adored his family. He had a quick wit, was an avid reader, loved the UNC Tarheels, the Atlanta Braves, boating, home projects, and made a fantastic legendary meatloaf.



Randy was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by all. We are comforted that he is at peace and reunited with his parents and grandparents.

