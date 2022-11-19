STANLEY, Peyton



Peyton Dewitt Stanley earned his wings on November 11, 2022, the same day his daddy passed away in 1974. Peyton is survived by his sisters Catherine Stanley Ascher of St. Simons Island, Ga., Doris Eugenia Stanley Malone and husband James of Dexter, Ga., brother James Harrison Stanley and wife Nancy of Lyons, Ga., Nephews Barrett Malone & wife Cassie of Watkinsville, Ga., Keegan Malone & wife Katie of Dexter, Ga., Matthew Stanley of Augusta, Ga., Jesslyn Stanley of Lyons, Ga. and Leah Watson and husband Clint of Watkinsville, Ga., cousins RT and Dianne Stanley and six great nieces and 3 great nephews. Peyton is predeceased by his brother-in-law James Gary Ascher of St. Simons Island, Ga.



Peyton was born on March 22, 1944, at Aiken Hospital in Lyons, Ga. to Dorris Eugene Stanley and Leila Evelyn McRae Stanley. Peyton graduated from Lyons High School, Class of 62, where he was voted "Best Looking" and "Best All Around" of Senior Superlatives. Peyton was also captain of the football team his senior year. Peyton went on to receive his degree from the University of Georgia where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity and graduated with a degree in marketing/finance.



Peyton's business career started with the Simmons Company followed by a long successful career with Thomasville Furniture Co. Peyton then went on to be the founder and President of Gold Dome-Link Inc. Peyton was professionally known as one of the best lobbyists at The Georgia Capital. He was a man of his word who believed a handshake was as good as a contract. He was recognized by everyone at the Capital whether it be the governor, a legislative leader, the State Patrol at the entry or the staff that took care of the building and grounds. He greeted everyone with the same kind words and was genuinely interested when he would say "Can I Help"? He was gracious in victory as exampled in 2013 when he hit a "hole-in-one" on Lake Oconee at a Georgia College Golf Tournament as witnessed by then Mayor Phil Best of Dublin. He was as surprised and tickled as were his partners. He loved his work in Atlanta; his clients all fell under the charm of Peyton and his ability to get things done. Although he resided in Atlanta for many years, he never lost his love for his hometown of Lyons and his adopted hometown of Dublin, Ga., also known as The Emerald City. Among Peyton's proudest achievements was his participation in the Bostick Project in Milledgeville, Ga., which will continue to serve many for years to come.



Most of all Peyton loved his Lord, his family, friends, his country, and The Georgia Bulldogs. Peyton was a true southern gentleman who had a gift for always making others feel special, especially "The Ladies". Peyton loved growing up in Lyons, and memories of catching tadpoles in the ditch on North State Street and running up and down the hill and alley with "The Alexander Boys", Earl Collins, Jimmy Odom and many other childhood friends. He loved his memories of home on West Turner with our dogs Nippy, Dot, Cookie, Mingo...and Peyton's dogs that mother inherited Honor, Duchess and Ginger...mother loved to tell that story. Peyton also loved the years he spent with his golfing buddies at Dublin Country Club as well as his many wonderful, devoted friends such as the Yates family and many others. We will always cherish the memories of our family Christmases on Park Lane in Atlanta, and our many Thanksgivings in Dexter at The Malones, so many wonderful memories of a kinder, gentler time. Peyton was loved by so many friends including Jack & Karen Jackson, Ernie & Maureen Woodard and all of his Kappa Sigma Fraternity Brothers whom he loved dearly.



Peyton will be forever loved and missed by his family and all who knew him. The family would especially like to thank Dr. Carlo Musso, and "Our Special Angel" Aaron Minnifield and many others for all of the love and support they have given Peyton over the last many years. We would also like to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff at Northside Hospital for their loving compassion and care.



"Well Done Thy Good and Faithful Servant" Matthew 25:21 GO DAWGS!



The family has requested that any memorial contributions be given to the charity of your choice.



The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, November 19th, from 1:00 until 2:00 at Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home, 310 North St. West, Vidalia, Ga. with a graveside memorial to follow at 2:30 at the Lyons City Cemetery.k

