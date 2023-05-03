STANLEY, Edwina



Ms. Edwina Stanley of Atlanta, GA, entered into rest on April 27, 2023. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023, 3 PM in our Cascade Chapel. She is survived by her four children; grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing Friday 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



