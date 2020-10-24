STANLEY, Charlie "Russell"



Charlie "Russell" Stanley, age 93, of Smyrna passed away October 21, 2020. He and his wife, Sarah, were long-time members of Smyrna First Baptist Church. Russell served his country in the Navy during World War II, where he was stationed on the USS Carterret which was assigned to the Pacific region. He was there and witnessed the raising of the flag on Mount Suribachi at Iwo Jima. He was always very proud of his service to his country. Russell was preceded in death by his parents and all of his siblings. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Sarah Stanley, daughter, Stacy Stanley of Kings Mountain, NC, a host of beloved extended family members, and a dear cat, Ginger. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 3 PM, at Davis-Struempf Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Jeff Pennington officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 PM to 3 PM, before the service. Flowers are kindly accepted, however, in lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelter at https://furkids.org/.

