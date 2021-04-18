STANICK, Jerome Francis



Jerome Francis Stanick passed away on April 16, 2021 at the age of 74 after suffering a stroke late last year. Born in Douglas MA and raised in Whitinsville, Jerry was a graduate of Northbridge High School, Class of '65, and an Air Force Veteran. Upon leaving the military he relocated to a suburb of Atlanta Georgia where he lived out the rest of his life. Professionally, he spent his entire career with Delta Airlines in several capacities before retiring. He had a passion for everything related to air travel and flew the world many times over. In addition to personal travel Jerry was also an avid airline hobbyist, accumulating a trove of memorabilia over the years. His other passion was animals, more specifically, birds and reptiles. The communities related to his hobbies and passions constitute the basis of his personal network. He will be sorely missed by all who shared his interests as he was considered a wealth of knowledge. More affectionally referred to as "Jet" by his family, he leaves one brother, Paul, his wife Joan, two nephews, Brian, his wife Kathryn, and Neil, his wife Jennifer, four great nieces and nephews; Morgan, Lauren, Olivia and Parker, among others. All reside in the New England area. Family services will be private. To sign his online guestbook or to share a memory please visit www.asturner.com.

