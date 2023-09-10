Stangline, Theresa Ann

Obituaries
Sept 10, 2023
STANGLINE, Theresa

Theresa Ann Stangline, 86, of Dunwoody, GA, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2023. Theresa was a wonderful wife to her husband Ted for 64 years. She loved to garden, travel and most of all, she loved drinking her morning coffee and talking with friends at Old Hickory House and later at Panera Bread. She was very proud of her grandchildren Kyle, Lindsay and Jack. Professionally, Theresa was the owner and operator of Mammy's Kitchen restaurant for 22 years.

A service to celebrate Theresa's life will be held at All Saint's Catholic Church September 14 at 11 AM.

Theresa is survived by her husband, Ted; her children, Barry Stangline (Michelle) and Melissa Bapst (John); her grandchildren, Kyle Stangline (Briana) Lindsay and Jack Bapst. She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Eleanor Chickillo, her sister Marlene Samela, and her brothers Michael and Tony Chickillo.




PHOTOS: Ceremonies across the nation commemorate 22nd anniversary of 9/11
Atlanta editorial cartoon of weeping Liberty statue touched readers
