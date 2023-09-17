Stanford, John

STANFORD, III, John "Trey" Walter



John Walter Stanford III "Trey", age 58, of Gainesville, GA, passed away on September 2, 2023.



He is survived by his wife, Tracy Stanford (Gainesville, GA); daughter, McKenzie (Christian) Sutherland (Dunwoody, GA); and son, John "Jake" (Ally) Stanford IV (Peachtree Corners, GA); cousins and a wealth of friends (Everywhere). He was predeceased by his loving father and mother, John and Dorothy Stanford, Jr.



Born in 1964, Trey spent his youth in Decatur, GA, where he attended Lakeside High School. He excelled in school and sports and enjoyed going to concerts along with the lifelong friends that he still has today. Trey later attended Georgia State University, where he obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration degree and a Master of Decision Science degree. While in college, Trey met the love of his life, Tracy Branch, and married in 1990, at Clairmont Presbyterian Church. They eventually would move to a beautiful home in Deer Lake subdivision, where they would spend 22 years of their marriage and raise their children, surrounded by a community of friends. Trey and Tracy recently moved to their home on Lake Lanier, where they have spent the last 3 years and would have celebrated their 33rd anniversary.



A devoted father, Trey spent much of his time attending the many sporting events of his children. He could always be heard from the sidelines providing endless vocal encouragement and support. In his free time, he could be found listening to his favorite band, Rush, on the loudest speakers he could find, with the best friends of his life. His love of the lake was also evident, as he frequently captained the pontoon on boat rides with his "first mate", Tracy. He was respected amongst his colleagues as a business professional at UKG, earning immense praise and accolades for his many accomplishments. Trey was also known for his gardening, as his home-grown hot sauce was famous around the community and a frequent request from friends and neighbors alike.



Always there to greet you with a soft smile and a witty remark, it was no secret why he was surrounded by such great friends. He was a true friend to everyone he met and the best father, husband and son for whom anyone could hope. While gone, both friends and family are confident that when he greets us in Heaven, we will be met with a big hug, a Go Dawgs and his favorite catch-phrase, "To My Friends." We love you, Dad.



Celebration of Life will be held at 2 PM, on Friday, September 22, 2023, at Chattahoochee Country Club, 3000 Club Drive, Gainesville, GA 30506, with a reception to follow.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org



Memorial Park Riverside Chapel, 989 Riverside Drive, Gainesville, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.



