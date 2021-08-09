Stanford, Dorothy

STANFORD (MCKISIC), Dorothy



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy Mckisic Stanford, will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chael ,1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W., Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.



