Stanford, Dorothy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

STANFORD (MCKISIC), Dorothy

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Dorothy Mckisic Stanford, will be held on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 1 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. Interment West View Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the funeral home at 12:30 PM on day of service. Viewing TODAY from 1 PM- 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chael ,1199 Utoy Springs R.D. S.W., Atlanta. 404-349-3000. mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

