Stanford, Beth

STANFORD (FEELY), Beth



With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Beth Feely Stanford, 73, of Atlanta, Georgia, a dedicated educator, cherished friend, and loving mother. She passed away peacefully, with family, on Friday, November 24, leaving behind a legacy of love, friendship, and impact.



Beth was born on August 17, 1950, in Decatur, Georgia, to the late Dr. Elizabeth Feely and Oscar Floyd Feely, Jr. She was predeceased by her parents; and her husband of 39 years, Johnny Stanford. She is survived by her son, John Stanford, Jr., his wife, Anne, and their children, Lizzie, Annabelle, and Jack; her daughter, Molly Stanford Hudson, her husband, Richard, and their children, Brady, Morgan, and Grace; her sister, Lois Oakley; nieces, Alden and Blair Oakley; and countless friends.



Ever the rambunctious child, Beth followed in the footsteps of a long line of educators. After earning her undergraduate degree from Auburn University and her Master of Education in Elementary Education from Georgia State University, she dedicated over 35 years to the education profession. Beth married Johnny Stanford in 1973, and went on to build a life and home with him in Atlanta, where they raised their beloved children. She began her teaching career in the DeKalb County Schools and later served as a gifted teacher at Sarah Smith Elementary for many years. She finished her career as a third-grade teacher at The Westminster Schools and a curriculum coordinator at St. Benedict's Episcopal School. Her classroom was a haven of encouragement, where curiosity was sparked, dreams were cultivated, and potential was realized.



Beyond her role as an educator, Beth was a devoted friend to many. Through Bible studies, prayer groups, work, and neighborhood friends, her warm heart, compassionate nature, and penchant for fun endeared her to all who had the privilege of knowing her. Beth also was a worldwide traveler, accomplished chef, and talented gardener. Over the past decade, she faced serious health challenges including cancer and other chronic health issues. Through it all, she was remarkably resilient and maintained a positive attitude, wanting to be there for her children and grandchildren. Her family thanks the many caregivers and friends who helped Beth along the way.



A Memorial Service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, on Thursday, December 7, at 11 AM, where friends, family, and former colleagues are invited to come together to celebrate Beth's life. A brief reception will follow. May her spirit inspire us all to make a positive impact in the world, just as she did throughout her remarkable journey as an educator, friend, mother, and grandmother.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Samaritan Counseling Center of Atlanta, 1328 Peachtree Street, Suite B-317, Atlanta, GA 30319, in honor of Beth Feely Stanford.





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