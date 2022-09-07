STANFIELD, John C.



John C. Stanfield of Peachtree City, passed away September 3, 2022, after a brief illness. He was 99.



John was a professional magician, author, inventor and business owner. Born in 1923 on a farm near Waverly, TN., he was the fifth of nine children. The family relocated to East Point, GA, in 1937. John served with an artillery division in Europe during World War II and fought at the Battle of the Bulge.



After earning a law degree John worked for Acme Steel Co. in Atlanta for 20 years and also performed magic shows. In 1963 he started an equipment rental business in East Point that grew to include eight rental stores in three states. He also patented 15 inventions related to rental store operations.



An avid writer, John published several books, including two memoirs, books about magic tricks, and two books of collected poems.



John was devoted to his extended family. He employed a number of family members over the years, treated family members to vacation trips, and sent gifts unexpectedly. He was known for his humorous stories and understanding ear.



John is survived by former wife and close friend, Jan Holmgaard; numerous nephews, nieces, two stepchildren, and several step-grandchildren. He previously had been married to Myra Jo White, who died after 30 years of marriage, and Tolva Linn, who died after 20 years of marriage.



A graveside service with military honors will be held Thursday at 11 AM, at Westview Cemetery in Atlanta. All meet at gate at 10:45 AM.



Carmichael-Hemperley Funeral Home & Crematory, 135 Senoia Road, Peachtree City, GA 30269 is in charge of arrangements.



