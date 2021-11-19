Stanfield, Janice

STANFIELD (HOLLIMAN), Janice



Janice Holliman Stanfield made her transition from this earth on November 8, 2021 from her home in Austin, Texas. She was predeceased by her husband, Rowland Stanfield, her parents, Joe and Jean Holliman and her brother, Dr. John Howard Holliman. Born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Janice attended Holland Hall school and graduated in the last all-girl class of 1963. She danced with the Tulsa Ballet in her youth up to her college years. She attended Vanderbilt University and was a member of the Pi Beta Phi sorority. She was a member of the Junior League of Tulsa. Once married, she moved to Germany with her husband and had her only daughter, Lesley Stanfield. The family moved back to the States after Rowland's discharge from the US Army and settled in the Atlanta, Georgia area. While in Atlanta, Janice pursued her photography interest, extensive world-wide travel and raising and caring for her family. She continued her work with the Junior League in Atlanta, most notably with the Scottish Rite Children's Hospital. Janice had an eye for beauty and collected antiques, paintings and many other alluring items. She was an avid bridge player, loved music and bears. In recent years, Janice relocated to Austin, Texas to be with her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter. Janice is survived by her daughter, Lesley Stanfield Becker, her son-in-law, Matt Becker, her granddaughter, Brooke Holliman Becker, her sister, Joanna Holliman Potts and her nephew, grand-nephew, grand-niece and many cousins. A private, family-only service will be held. If you would like to send memoriam, please offer donations to Austin Wildlife Rescue, Austin Pets Alive or any local charity of your choice.

