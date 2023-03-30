STANDARD, Margaret



Margaret Standard "Nana", age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 22, at her home in Fernandina Beach, FL. Margaret had her life partner/husband/caregiver by her side.



She had battled Lewy Body Dementia for four years. Mary Margaret DuFour was born on October 20, 1939, in Savannah, GA, to Richard Louis and Berniece DuFour. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard DuFour Jr.



She leaves behind her husband of 62 years, Dr. Paul G. Standard Sr.; children: son, Paul G. Standard Jr (Cindy); daughter, Kathleen Marie Rosborough; son, J. Patrick Standard (Angela); and son, Dr. Shawn C. Standard Sr. (Ashley). She was the best "Nana" to her ten grandchildren, Paul G. Standard III (Caitlin), Elizabeth M. Standard Reynolds (Ben), Mary Katherine Standard Combs (Michael), Margaret May Standard, Joseph Mitchel Rosborough, Paul Logan Rosborough (Addie), Shawn Christopher Standard Jr., Richard Garland Standard, Kathleen DuFour Standard, Michelle Marie Standard; great-grandsons, Benjamin Fiske Reynolds and Paul Reilly Standard.



Margaret was an alumnus of St. Vincent's Academy Savannah, GA, St. Joseph's Nursing School, Savannah, GA, and received her BSN from St. Francis University. She was a registered nurse and worked for 36 years at multiple hospitals in Savannah, Athens, GA, Memphis, TN, and Atlanta, GA. She loved her profession as a nurse and was the best caregiver ever!! Margaret was a devout Catholic and shared her faith with everyone to include bringing her husband to convert and all of her children's spouses. She believed strongly in Catholic Education and she and Paul made sure all their children and grandchildren attended Catholic schools.



Margaret touched everyone's life she encountered; she never met a stranger and could make anyone feel at home and welcome in her presence. She was the consummate wife, mother, Nana, friend, co-worker, neighbor-there was nothing she couldn't do. She was her children and grandchildren's biggest cheerleader no matter the activity. But she will be most remembered as the biggest "Golden Lion" fan. For over 44 years she and Paul Sr. were involved with the St. Pius X High School community and created lasting friends there. She also had a love for Schnauzers, they were an extension of her family!



After her husband's retirement from the CDC, Nana and Papa moved to Fernandina Beach, where she loved the beach and immersed themselves in their new community; from hosting neighborhood dinners, hosting the best St. Patrick's Day parties, to getting involved with the St. Michael's Catholic Church-there was no slowing Margaret down! Her favorite spot-"Sandy Bottoms" was where you could find her and Paul sitting on the deck eating and enjoying the beauty of the ocean! There were many family gatherings there to include their 50th wedding Anniversary Party. The grandchildren grew up at "Nana and Papa's beach house" and as the grandchildren reached adulthood Nana and Papa hosted many of the grandchildren's college friends, and they were always amazed how "cool" their Nana was!!! She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.



A Mass of Christian Burial is planned for Tuesday, April 4, at 11:00 AM, at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 202 N. Fourth St., Fernandina Beach, FL 32034. The family will receive friends/guests at a reception in the church hall following mass.



Rather than flowers, donations can be made in Margaret's memory to Lewy Body Dementia Association. LBD.org



