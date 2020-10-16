STAMPER, Nancy Nancy Ellen Bonney Stamper was born May 29, 1935 in Pungo, VA. She passed away in her home in Dunwoody on October 14, 2020, ending a long battle that she never had a chance of winning, yet refused to quit. A proud Virginian, she and her husband, Bill, raised four children as his career took them throughout the Southeast. Their last stop was Atlanta, which became her new hometown in 1971. Nancy Bonney and Bill Stamper met in late 1954, while students at Emory & Henry College. She never hid the fact that she was looking for a cute guy without a ring, and Bill met all of the requirements! On January 21, 1955 they were married, much to the surprise of their parents. Nancy relied on her accounting skills and ability to stretch a dollar to get all four children through college. Going to her first little league game in 1960, over the next 60 years she attended just about every game in which her children and grandchildren played. Sports were a real passion for her and she enjoyed watching the Braves, PGA events and college football and basketball. After her children were grown, Nancy went back to work at The Network, Inc. where she developed a close group of friends and was feared by slow paying customers and expense- padding salespeople. And while she worked she became a Grandmother. She loved her role as teacher, caretaker and cheerleader for each of her Grandchildren. Of all her accomplishments, she was most proud of the seven of them. Nancy was not afraid to share her belief in personal accountability, traditional values or her opinion on just about anything. Family, friends and and co-workers knew where she stood. From the Constitution (respect it) to the designated hitter rule (get rid of it), she had few gray areas. Nancy is survived by four children: Ed (Anna), Bonney (Billy), Richard (Kim) and John, and seven grandchildren, Will (Emma), Brooks, Billy, Mary Ellen, Lindsey (Charlie), Bennett and Stewart. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Bill in 1998. At the end of her life Nancy was given great care and love from Diana O'Brien and Jenny Buckley. We are grateful for all they did for Nancy and our family. The family invites friends to join us this Sunday, October 18, at 3 PM, in Nancy's backyard for a casual celebration of her life. Nancy will be buried beside Bill at Charity Church in Virginia later this month. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA, 30092. 770-448-5757.

