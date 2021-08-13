STALVEY, Herschel P.



It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Herschel Paul Stalvey. He passed away on July 28th, 2021 after a short illness. He was 94 years young. Born in Jacksonville, FL, he served in the Pacific Theatre during World War II. He was proud of his service and when thanked, he responded, "You were worth it". Florida State University was his alma mater where he met the love of his life, Katherine Stidham Stalvey who preceded him in death in 2005.



He made the first sale of computers to the US Air Force and continued to forge the growth of computerization of the US armed forces. He was a dedicated family man and when asked what made him happiest, he always said, "the success of my children and grandchildren." He instilled in his family the importance of volunteering and volunteered at church, was a deacon and was the first volunteer at the nonprofit Second Wind Dreams where he served on the board, assisted with dreams and countless hours assisting with the Virtual Dementia Tour. He left many people behind who loved him beyond measure; daughter, Paula (PK) Beville and husband John; son, James Phillip (Phil) Stalvey, wife Roberta; grandchildren, Miranda Harvey, Mary Aden, Paul Stalvey and Sarah Cantrell; great-grandchildren, Calvin Harvey, Henry Aden, McCoy Harvey and Etta Jo Harvey and many nieces and nephews.



Contributions to his nonprofit Second Wind Dreams are appreciated, www.secondwind.org.

