Stallworth, Carlton

STALLWORTH, Charles "Watson" Carlton 'Watson' Stallworth, 96, of Atlanta died from lung cancer on Friday, July 24, 2020. Watson was born on Meriwether county Georgia, close to the town of Alverton. He was the second youngest of six children, son of Marion Franklin Stallworth and Julia Longino Stallworth. His family moved to College Park when he was five. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Naval Air Force and served in the Pacific theater of WWII, reaching the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer and receiving the Naval Air Medal. He met his first wife, Alberta 'Mackie' Arbogast, who was a WAC from Charleston, West Virginia, in California before they were discharged and married there in February 1946. They moved to Atlanta where they had son Carlton JR 'Wattie' in 1947 along with 2 sons, Ed and John Braden, from Mackie's previous marriage. After living in Atlanta for many years, he and Mackie moved to their retirement home at Lake Lanier. Watson and Mackie were married 43 years. Watson was a life-long member of Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta and a member of the Partners Class. There he was reacquainted with Shirley Baggett whom he married in October 1990. Watson and Shirley were married 26 years. Watson worked for Bell South, now AT&T, for 30+ years and was a lifetime member of the ATT Pioneers. He was active in the Shrine for many years as a member of the Yarrab Temple, #91 Court of Royal Jesters. In his youth he was an excellent fast pitch softball pitcher and throughout his life was an avid golfer, gardener and fisherman and was famous for his fish fry's. Everyone loved his sense of humor and his intelligence. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Watson was predeceased by his wives Alberta 'Mackie' Arbogast Stallworth and Shirley Baggett Stallworth. He is survived by his son Carlton JR 'Wattie' and wife Deborah of Atlanta, stepsons Ed Braden and wife Ginger of CA, John Braden and wife Betsy of Atlanta, John Fetz and wife Cammy of Atlanta, stepdaughter Virginia Jackson and husband Gordon of St. Simons, granddaughters Audrey Stallworth of Atlanta, Sloan Kelley of Florida, Selena Coppert of Florida, great grandchildren Sarah Braswell and husband Jerry of Atlanta, Carl Coppert and partner Kelsey of Idaho, Shaina Kelley of Florida, Andrea Palese of Atlanta, Sofia Palese of Atlanta and Gabriella Palese of Atlanta, great-great grandchildren Jacob Braswell of Atlanta, Jaxon Braswell of Atlanta and Oliver Coppert of Idaho. Watson will be buried in a private ceremony in West Virginia. A 'celebration of life' service will be scheduled in Atlanta at a future date. Gifts in his memory may be send to the Heritage Fund at Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta GA @ peachtree.org or the Shriners Hospital @ shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Rest in peace Watson.



