STALLWORTH, Carlton "Watson" Carlton 'Watson' Stallworth, age 96, of Atlanta, passed away from lung cancer on Friday, July 24, 2020. Watson was born on February 16, 1924, in Meriwether county Georgia, close to the town of Alverton. He was the second youngest of six children, son of Marian Franklin Stallworth and Julia Longino Stallworth. His family moved to College Park, GA, when he was five. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the Naval Air Force and served in the Pacific theater of WWII, reaching the rank of 1st Class Petty Officer and receiving the Naval Air Medal. He met his first wife, Alberta Maxine Arbogast Braden, 'Mackie', who was a WAC from Charleston, West Virginia, in California before they were discharged and married there in February 1946. They moved to Atlanta where they had son Carlton JR 'Wattie' in 1947. After living in Atlanta for many years, he and Mackie moved to their retirement home at Lake Lanier. Watson and Mackie were married 43 years before Mackie passed away in 1989. Watson was a life-long member of Peachtree Christian Church in Atlanta and a member of the Partners Class. There he was reacquainted with Shirley Baggett whom he married in October 1990. Watson and Shirley were married 26 years. Watson worked for Bell South, now AT&T, for 30+ years and was a lifetime member of the ATT Pioneers. He was active in the Shrine for many years as a member of the Yarrab Temple, #91 Court of Royal Jesters. As a young man, he was an excellent softball player and enjoyed bowling and square dancing. Throughout his life he was an avid golfer, gardener and fisherman and was famous for his fish fries. Everyone loved his sense of humor and his intelligence. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Watson was predeceased by his wives, Alberta 'Mackie' Arbogast Braden Stallworth and Shirley Baggett Stallworth. He is survived by his son, Carlton JR 'Wattie' and wife, Deborah of Atlanta, GA, stepsons, Ed Braden and wife, Ginger of Auberry, CA, John Braden and wife, Betsy of Atlanta, GA, John Fetz and wife, Cammy of Atlanta, GA, stepdaughter, Virginia Jackson and husband, Gordon of St. Simons, GA, niece, Janet Gail Sheldon of St. Albans, WV, granddaughters, Audrey Stallworth of Marietta, GA, Sloan Kelley of Key West, FL, Selena Coppert of Key West, FL, Sheri Maslak and husband, Brian of Marietta, GA, Lara Harrell and husband, Jamie of Douglasville, GA, great-grandchildren, Sarah Braswell and husband, Jerry of Lawrenceville, GA, Carl Coppert and partner Kelsey of Coeur D'Alene, Idaho, Shaina Kelley of St. Pete, FL, Andrea Palese of Woodstock, GA, Mackenzie Harrell of Douglasville, GA, Sofia Palese of Woodstock, GA, Devon Harrell of Douglasville, GA, and Gabriella Palese of Woodstock, GA, great-great-grandchildren, Jacob Braswell of Lawrenceville, GA, Jaxon Braswell of Lawrenceville, GA, and Oliver Coppert of Coeur D'Alene, ID. Watson will be buried in a private ceremony in West Virginia. A 'celebration of life' service will be scheduled in Atlanta at a future date. Gifts in his memory may be sent to the Heritage Fund at Peachtree Christian Church, Atlanta GA @ peachtree.org or the Shriners Hospital @ shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. Rest in peace Watson.

