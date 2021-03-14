Stallings, Emma

STALLINGS (CUTWRIGHT), Emma



Celebration of Life for Mrs. Emma Cutwright Stallings will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Gus Thornhill's Chapel. Interment will be held at Forest Hill's Cemetery.



Services will be private for family only, but can be viewed on Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of service.



Viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 9:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Gus Thornhill's Chapel.

