Stallings, Emma

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

STALLINGS (CUTWRIGHT), Emma

Celebration of Life for Mrs. Emma Cutwright Stallings will be held Monday, March 15, 2021, 11:00 A.M. at Gus Thornhill's Chapel. Interment will be held at Forest Hill's Cemetery.

Services will be private for family only, but can be viewed on Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home Facebook page at the time of service.

Viewing will be held Sunday, March 14, 2021, from 9:00 A.M.- 8:00 P.M. at Gus Thornhill's Chapel.

Funeral Home Information

Gus Thornhill's Funeral Home

1315 Gus Thornhill Jr. Dr.

East Point, GA

30344

https://www.gusthornhillsfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

