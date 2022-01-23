Staley, Julie

STALEY (RILEY), Julie



Julie Staley aka "Grandma" became an angel Friday December 31, 2021. Born in Richmond, Virginia to John and Julia Riley in 1935, she was the oldest of three siblings Julie, John and James. Her father John served in the Navy on an aircraft carrier during World War II and upon his return to their Raleigh, North Carolina home, received an offer to become a partner in an insurance business in Salisbury North Carolina. The Riley family moved there in 1945 and made Salisbury their forever home. Julie met Carl her husband of 65 years in Salisbury when this young man from Frederick, Maryland made a trip to Catawba College to visit his friend Edwin Wenck and take a tour of the college. And it was in the "canteen" where fate struck and Carl met the friend of Ed's girlfriend Julie. Carl was in the Army and about to be deployed to Germany for a year however stayed in touch with Julie through letters and postcards. Carl returned to Salisbury after his military service and enrolled in Catawba College where Julie was attending college as well. Months later on April 1, 1956 they were engaged and were married on Carl's birthday August 31, 1956. This way Carl could never forget their anniversary!



Julie leaves behind a legacy of family and pure devotion to them. Julie and Carl had three children, David married to Carolyn, John married to Maria, and Michael. They have seven grandchildren Evan, Trevor, Chris, Savanah, Hayden, Madison and Allison as well as one great grandchild Kamden. Julie expressed her love through fixing family meals and everyone's favorites. The kitchen was never closed and always included something sweet to finish. That was unless it was your birthday and you got to select your favorite cake to enjoy. Her carrot cake is legendary! These family gatherings continue as we mourn her loss and use this time to relive some of the great meals and memories.



As passionate about friends as she was family, Julie and Carl became very involved in Cobb County Newcomers and their church home DUMC. They loved gathering to socialize and play a variety of games from Bridge to Dominoes. To host 40 people at their home for game night with cars up and down the street was " no problem ". This was a regular occurrence until Covid changed the world and the opportunities to be together. The planning and set up were always a topic of discussion but we could tell that she loved it! Julie will miss her friends as much as they will miss her.



Our family was blessed to have Julie as wife, mother, grandma, and great grandma for 86 of the best years ever. We were blessed that Wellstar Tranquility Hospice was there for us in their incredible facility with amazing caring people when we needed it most. We ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Wellstar Foundation www.wellstar.org/community/foundation/donate and select the designation of Hospice Care.



