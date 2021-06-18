Staley, Jean

STALEY (HANCOCK), Jean



Jean Hancock Staley, 90 years young and a lifelong Decatur resident, passed away June 15, 2021. Jean was born on December 10, 1930, to loving parents John and Doris Hancock. After graduating from high school, Jean earned her Associate's Degree at Armstrong University in Savannah, and returned to her home in Decatur shortly after. Her soon-to-be beau, Albert Staley, Jr., returned from Korea serving his country when Jean spotted him outside and was instantly smitten. On May 23, 1953, Jean married Albert, and they were sweethearts for 66 years until his passing in 2019. Called Grandma in her favorite years, Jean is survived by her children: John Edward Staley (Donna), James A. Staley, Susan S. Anderson; her grandchildren: Justin Tyler Staley, Kyle Andrew Staley, Courtney Leah Anderson, Shannon Elise Staley, Olivia Michelle Mitchell; one great-grandchild, Hunter Gavyn Tobias; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, and a loving church family. Jean was a member of the Junior League and Georgia Dental Auxiliary, was an avid tennis player, and some say a bit of a volatile Georgia football fan. She was also an active member of North Decatur United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 10:00 AM at North Decatur United Methodist Church, with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Jean's memory to PAWS Atlanta or to North Decatur United Methodist Church.

