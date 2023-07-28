Stafford, Connell Clines

Connell Stafford, Jr. a former aide to Georgia Sen. Sam Nunn and a longtime executive with the Coca-Cola Co., died July 23 in Hendersonville, North Carolina, He is remembered as a behind-the-scenes political force, beginning with his work during Nunn's first campaign for U.S. Senate in 1972.



Though well known to politicians and policymakers, he preferred to stay behind the scenes,



"He never wanted credit for anything he did," said former Georgia Congressman Buddy Darden. "Connell always wanted to stay under the radar."



He is survived by his wife Shay English Stafford, their daughters Jenna and Ali, his brother Mark Stafford, two grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.



After spending 25 years at Coca-Cola, Stafford became the director of public strategics at Troutman Pepper Strategies, part of the law firm known as Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP. Several years later the Staffords moved to Hendersonville to be closer to their two daughters and their families.



A Memorial Service is set for Thursday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church, 766 N. Main St., Hendersonville, North Carolina. A celebration of life for family and friends will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, 4 to 6 p.m. at the Capital City Club at Brookhaven in Atlanta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Stafford Scholars Honors Program Scholarship at Georgia Southern University, 1332 Southern Dr., Statesboro, GA 30458, or to the fund for a meditation chapel at St. James Episcopal Church in Hendersonville.



