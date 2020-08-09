STADEL, David David S. Stadel passed away August 3, 2020, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved husband of Linda Stadel (Heerdt) and dear father of Jamie Hassis (Stadel), Scott and Candace Stadel, Kerry and Sherry Stadel. Son of the late William and Betty Stadel and brother of Gail Cole; also survived by many grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and a niece and nephew. Born in Buffalo and resided in Acworth, GA, since 1998. A funeral mass for family will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marietta, GA, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. David was loved by all and will be missed dearly. www.mayeswarddobbins.com, 770 428-1511

