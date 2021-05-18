STAAS, John Vernon



John Vernon Staas, passed away at home on April 16, 2021. John was born in Lima, OH on August 28, 1948. John spent 34 years working for Delta Airlines in various roles, including Manager of Electronic Ticketing. He retired in 2001 as the Station Manager in Turks and Caicos. He worked the last 20 years as a Charter Coordinator for Delta, and enjoyed escorting our military personnel, and the 2008 World Series winning Philadelphia Phillies. Preceded in death by his parents, Jakie and Freda Staas of Lima, OH, his brother Carl Staas of Thousand Oaks, CA; and his sister-in-law Kathie Staas of Findlay, OH. Survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Mary Staas; lovingly remembered by his siblings; Doug Staas of Findlay, OH, Becky (Jerry) Grohoske of Bradenton, FL, Pattie Wallace of Bellevue, WA, Dorothy (Don) Harshe of Findlay, OH, Bill Staas of Tuscon, AZ and Terry (Loretta) Staas of Lima, OH; his children, Mark (Tiffany) Staas of Newnan, GA, Jennifer Staas of Los Angeles, CA, Emily Winkle (Jason Galaske), Peachtree City GA, John (Ali) Winkle of Alpine Meadows, CA, Anne (Cullen) Lord of Fayetteville, GA; his grandchildren, Corey and Emma Staas, David Michael Anderson, Lily, Rosie and Sean Winkle, Max Madonna and Levi Lord. Friends and family will gather to celebrate John's life on August 28, 2021 from 1:00-5:00 PM at Y-Knot Sports Bar in Peachtree City, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emory Winship Cancer Institute. Office of Gift Records, Emory Healthcare, 1762 Clifton Road, NE Suite 1400, Atlanta GA 30322-4001. We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall. Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com

