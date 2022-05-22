SPYKE, Janice Anne



Our sweet Mom, Janice Anne Spyke, was released from her ALS stricken body on Monday, May 16. She was born in Rittman, Ohio and was raised in Muskegon, Michigan where she met and married her love, Jerry Spyke (2014) in 1957. They made stops in Detroit, Battle Creek, Los Angeles, and San Fransisco before settling in Atlanta in 1964. Mom was always surrounded by friends made through bowling, tennis, lunch bunch and book club. She was always patient, kind, loving, and positive with her friends, co-workers, neighbors and most especially with her children and grandchildren. She leaves behind a family who truly loved her: Randy and Heather Spyke and their children: Allie Spyke, Jack Spyke and Lauryn Sterrett, her husband, Sean, and son, Andrew; Terri and Warren (2018) Ragsdale and their children: Kyle Ragsdale, Kevin Ragsdale, his wife, Allison, and daughter, Ellie Kate, Cole Ragsdale and his wife, Jameson; Sherry and Walter Pofahl and their children: Thomas Pofahl, Andrew Pofahl, his wife, Alex, and Trey Pofahl; Kendall and Irene Spyke and their daughter, Jocelyn. Her loving family includes her three siblings, Gwili Hutchinson (2013), Drummond and Reggie Kurtz, and their families.



We will gather on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Floral Hills Funeral Home to celebrate our wonderful mother's life. A reception will follow. (3150 Lawrenceville Hwy, Tucker, GA 30084) In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association.



