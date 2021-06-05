Spruill, Doris

SPRUILL (WADDELL), Doris



Doris Waddell Spruill, born March 11, 1927, died June 2, 2021. The daughter of J. O. and Inez Waddell, she was the widow of George Marshall Spruill. She graduated from the Georgia Baptist School of Nursing where she was a member of the Army Cadet Nurse Corps. She was a former member of the Eastern Star and was active in Girl Scouts for 25 years. She was a former member of Sardis Methodist Church and a founding member of St. John United Methodist Church. She was a member of the choir, a church school teacher, and a member of the Women's Society. At the time of her death, she was also CEO and General Partner of the JO-NEZ FLP. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Catherine Spruill and Thomas Shinnick, Susan and Johnny Ganas, Patricia and Roy Smith, Christy and Jim Brownell. Also survived by grandchildren Rick and Maranda Ganas, Catie and Brad Aiken, Jacque Smith, Marshall Smith, Jamie Brownell, Sean and Rene Brownell and great-grandchildren William Ganas, Caitlyn Ganas, Addisyn Aiken, Braden Aiken, Eli Conn and Trinity Weatherford. Services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021 at 2 o'clock at St. John United Methodist Church, 550 Mount Paran Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327. Interment will follow in Arlington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph's Hospital or Scottish Rite Hospital. The family will receive friends Sunday, June 6, 2021 from 1 PM until 3 PM at Sandy Springs Chapel, 136 Mt. Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328.



