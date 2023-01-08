ajc logo
Spruell, Nancy

SPRUELL (CHOATE), Nancy Catherine

Nancy Catherine Choate Spruell, 67, of Grayson, Georgia, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on January 5, 2023, after a recent diagnosis of late-stage pancreatic cancer.

Nancy was born on September 14, 1955, in Gainesville, Florida, to C. Paige and Louise Taylor Choate. She grew up in Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida, where she graduated from Terry Parker High School.

After attending Florida State University, she worked for many years in the medical field. She volunteered at Eggleston Children's Hospital, served as a Stephen minister at Snellville United Methodist Church, and spent many years caring for her aging parents. She enjoyed spending time with her sons and her grandchildren, traveling, relaxing at the beach, and staying in touch with friends from high school, college, and beyond.

Nancy was a gracious hostess and a loyal friend. She was loved by many who remember her fondly as always thinking of others. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, W. Hugh Spruell, Jr., M.D.; her son, Brian Andrew Spruell; and her mother, Louise T. Choate. She is survived by her father, Paige Choate; a sister, Susan Choate Ridge; son, Kyle M. Hudson and his wife, Bonnie; grandchildren, Kierstin Wright, William Hudson, and Matthew Hudson; and many cousins.

Services will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at Snellville United Methodist Church. The family will receive guests one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Nancy's name to Hope for Hospice. Donations can be made at www.nancyspruell.com.

