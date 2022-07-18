SPRINGMIER, Mary Ann



1931-2022





Mary Ann Springmier, age 91, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022, in Roswell, GA with family by her side. She was a loving person full of good humor and positivity with passion for music, the arts and traveling with family and friends.Mary Ann was born on April 25, 1931, in Batesville, IN. She was the only child to Jack and Cleona Boehmer, a maintenance man and homemaker. For ten years growing up, Mary Ann helped her mom provide in-home care for her disabled grandmother. She spent her childhood in Batesville attending Catholic schools, graduating from ICA (Oldenburg Academy) in 1949. Afterwards she worked various jobs in Batesville before meeting and marrying Bob (Sam) Springmier, a Korean War vet in 1956.Bob and Mary Ann moved to Midland MI for his job with Dow Corning and remained there for 30 + years. During her Midland years she raised their son Scott and volunteered with the Midland Music Society, where she performed in Broadway musicals and sang in the Midland Chorale. They loved spending summers with family and friends at their vacation home near Traverse City, Michigan. After Bob's passing in 2000, she moved south to be close to Scott's family. Her final home was St George Village in Roswell where she made many new friends and memories.Mary Ann is survived by her son, Scott; daughter-in-law, Kathy (Neenah, WI); grandson Kevin (Oshkosh WI); granddaughter, Kaitlin (Santa Rosa, CA); and several nieces and nephews. A celebration of Mary Ann's life will be held 10:30 AM on August 22, at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church in Roswell, GA. The family thanks the caregivers and staff at St. George Village for making it her home for the last 9 years. Special thanks also go to Agape Hospice who contributed to her care in the last month. To memorialize Mary Ann, a donation may be made to "St. George Village Association", 11350 Woodstock Rd., Roswell, GA 30075.



