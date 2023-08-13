Springer, Frederick

SPRINGER, Jr., Frederick



Frederick Hugh Springer, Jr. passed away in Atlanta on August 8, 2023, at age 92.



Fred was a native Atlantan, born at Emory University Hospital on August 31, 1930. His parents were Frederick H. Springer, Sr., and Lola Elizabeth Groover Springer. As a child he helped in his father's grocery store, Springer's Grocery, located at Howell Mill and Collier Roads, and was a part of a tight-knit family with similar small businesses and farms in Buckhead. Too young to serve in World War II, he served by riding his bicycle through Buckhead as a blackout warden in the evenings.



Fred was a 1947 graduate of North Fulton High School, and he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in chemistry from Emory University in 1951. He had a lifelong love for both alma maters and stayed connected in various alumni groups throughout his life, including the Delta Tau Delta fraternity.



In the 1950s, Fred moved to Augusta to begin his long career with the DuPont Savannah River Lab, now SRNL. Activities around nuclear fuel production at the time were shrouded in secrecy, and the "DuPont way" of safety was ingrained in him. In addition to being a chemist, he later specialized in technical writing, led a communications and record-keeping team, and was on the leading edge of data management technology. His passion for knowledge and commitment to his field were evident throughout his career.







In 1955, Fred met and married Betty Jean Clark, and they raised three daughters together in North Augusta, S.C. Fred was an active leader and volunteer in the community serving on the Board of the Nancy Carson Library, the Hampton Terrace Hotel heritage project, and the North Augusta High School Band Boosters, to name a few. At St. John United Methodist Church in Augusta, he served as Chairman of the Administrative Board, Sunday School Superintendent, and numerous other volunteer and leadership roles.







Fred was an advocate for reading and writing well – a true grammarphile. He will be remembered as a proponent of music and the arts, cleanliness, safety, kindness, generosity, and for always putting the needs of others first – especially where his family was concerned. He found joy in music and actively supported his children in their musical pursuits. Fred's love for the arts allowed him to appreciate the beauty and creativity that enriched his life.



Fred and Betty moved to Roswell, Georgia, in 2003 to live near their daughters during retirement and they were active members of Roswell United Methodist Church. They enjoyed travelling, most especially to European locations. Fred's beloved wife of 67 years, Betty, passed away in October of 2022 after they bravely endured the challenges of the pandemic together from their assisted living home.



He is survived by his three daughters: Elizabeth Stanley Springer of Atlanta, Dr. Mary Springer Land (Rick) of Kalamazoo, MI, and Linda Springer Read (David) of Atlanta. He leaves four grandchildren: Dr. Charles Frederick Land (Hannah), Dr. James William Land (Anneliese), Taylor David Read, and Margaret Read Huffman (Chris). He adored his five great-grandchildren Sullivan Charles Land, Penelope Elizabeth Land, Julia Evelyn Land, William Frederick Land, and Bridget Anne Huffman. He was preceded in death by his brother, Dan Felton Springer (Ellen).



The family plans a graveside remembrance service at a later date at Crestlawn Memorial Park in Atlanta. Fred will be remembered as a kind, selfless, and peacemaker individual with a sharp intellect. Gifts in his memory can be made to the North Augusta High School Band Boosters, Emory University, or Roswell United Methodist Church.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com