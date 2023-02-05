X
Springer, Calvin

1 hour ago

SPRINGER, Calvin Evans

The Springer family is sad to announce the death of Calvin Evans Springer. He was born on December 3, 1942, at Gorgas Hospital in Ancon, Republic of Panama, to Alfred Louis and Dorothy Udean (Brathwaite) Springer. He was the eldest of their surviving children.

Throughout his life, Calvin enjoyed sipping good liquor, dancing at parties, watching professional football, reading private eye mysteries, and spending time with his family, especially playing poker with his brothers. Calvin died peacefully on January 10, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and his son Kamil.

A Memorial Service will be held on March 4, 2023, at George B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home in Lawrenceville, GA. His children, Gregorio, Gina, Kira, and Nicholas request that memorial donations in Calvin's name be made to the charity of your choice.

