Springer, Betty

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPRINGER, Betty

Betty Jean Clark Springer passed away in Atlanta on October 7, 2022, at the age of 93.

Betty is survived by her husband of 67 years, Frederick Hugh Springer, Jr., three daughters: Elizabeth Stanley Springer; Mary Aline Springer Land (Rick); and Linda Margaret Springer Read (David); four grandchildren: Charles Frederick Land (Hannah); James William Land (Anneliese); Taylor David Read; and Margaret Elizabeth Read Huffman (Chris). She adored her three great-grandchildren: Sullivan Charles Land; Penelope Elizabeth Land; and Julia Evelyn Land.

Betty was born on August 18, 1929, and raised in Toombs County, Georgia. She was the only surviving child of Cleo Stanley and William Earl Clark.

A woman of science and books, she graduated from Lyons (Georgia) High School at age 15, and attended Tift Junior College and The University of Georgia where she earned a degree in Zoology. She studied to become a Medical Technologist at the Medical College of Georgia, and worked at University Hospital in Augusta.

Betty met Fred, a city boy from Atlanta, while attending St. John United Methodist Church in Augusta. They married August 28, 1955 and lived most of their adult lives together as residents of North Augusta, South Carolina. She volunteered with numerous organizations, regularly staffed American Red Cross blood drives, and supported the children's interests in music and other activities. She famously loved her family with well-prepared food and a beautiful, welcoming home. In retirement, Betty and Fred moved to Roswell, Georgia, to be closer to daughters and grandchildren. They were members of Roswell United Methodist Church, enjoyed numerous travels with friends and family, and regular weeks at Isle of Palms, SC.

In her final years she bravely persevered through the global pandemic in the isolation of her assisted living home in Sandy Springs, but alongside her husband and many wonderful caregivers. Betty will be remembered as a staunch advocate for women's rights, civil rights, education, and kindness.

A celebration of life service will be organized by the family for Saturday, October 15, 4:00 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son – Arlington Chapel in Sandy Springs. Extended family and family friends are invited to join. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, Betty will be honored by gifts in her memory to The Atlanta Humane Society and The Alzheimer's Association.




