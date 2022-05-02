ajc logo
X

Sprayberry, Jack

File photo

caption arrowCaption
File photo

Obituaries
4 hours ago

SPRAYBERRY, Jack

Mr. Jack Sprayberry, age 76, of Fayetteville, GA passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sprayberry of Fayetteville; daughter, Jacqueline Sprayberry of Dallas, NC; sons, Michael Sprayberry of Newnan, GA, Paul Sprayberry (Rebecca) of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Sprayberry, Andrew Jones (Samantha), Hunter Sprayberry, Donovin Hall, Devin Hall; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jones and Jace Jones. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Park, Merrie
Kelley, Michael
4h ago
Allgood, Brad
4h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top