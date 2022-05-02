SPRAYBERRY, Jack



Mr. Jack Sprayberry, age 76, of Fayetteville, GA passed away Saturday, April 30, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Sprayberry of Fayetteville; daughter, Jacqueline Sprayberry of Dallas, NC; sons, Michael Sprayberry of Newnan, GA, Paul Sprayberry (Rebecca) of Canton, GA; grandchildren, Christopher Sprayberry, Andrew Jones (Samantha), Hunter Sprayberry, Donovin Hall, Devin Hall; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Jones and Jace Jones. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at 11 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Holly Hill Memorial Park. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Tuesday morning from 10:00 until 11:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.



