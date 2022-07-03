SPRATT, Barney McRee "Mack"



The family of Barney McRee "Mack" Spratt, 73, of Atlanta GA is saddened to announce that on June 28, 2022, he passed away peacefully at his home. He was born in Hickory NC and attended Hickory High School. He received a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1971 from NC State University. After several years working with the Ingold Company in Hickory, he moved to Atlanta, GA. He was employed by several mechanical contracting and consulting engineering companies. In 2000 he started his own consulting engineering firm and worked until his passing. Barney was a professional engineer and served clients around the world. He was a man of many interests and a deep intellect. He is survived by his sisters Alice S. Herman (Bruce) and C. Jean Spratt; brother W. Andrew Spratt (Debbie); niece Jennifer L. Herman (Jamie) and grandnephew Eli; and by many cousins and extended family. A service for family will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Longleaf Hospice & Palliative Care, Longleafhospice.com, or to the charity of your choice.

