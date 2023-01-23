SPOONER, Sr., Cecil Randolph



Cecil Randolph Spooner, Sr. of Stone Mountain, GA, passed away on January 19, 2023. He was born December 8, 1925 in Seminole County, GA, to his late parents, Luke E. Spooner and Delia J. Spooner.



Cecil was a graduate of Berry High School, Rome, GA, and University of Georgia where he was a member of Blue Key, Alpha Zeta, ODK, and Sphinx Society. He was a 4-H Club Exchange student to Syria and Lebanon. He worked for GA Agricultural Extension Service as County Agent in Telfair County before joining the private agricultural industry. In 1965, Cecil was employed by the GA Department of Agriculture and retired as Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture. He served as President of American Plant Food Control Officials, and received honorary membership in GA Food Educational Society. He served as president of UGA Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Alumni Association. Cecil was a Lions Club member for 58 years. He served as president of the Atlanta Farmers Club. Cecil was a long-time member of Mountain Park United Methodist Church in Stone Mountain.



He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Ann McArthur Spooner; son, Randy Spooner (Rhonda) of Newnan, GA; daughter, Lynne McCray (Eddie) of Decatur, TN; grandsons, Bradley McCray of Buford, GA, Stephen McCray (Lindsey) of Knoxville, TN; granddaughters, Anna Livermore (Byron) of Chattanooga, TN, Kaitlin Taylor (Andrew) of Cumming, GA, and Lindsey Spooner of Woodstock, GA. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren.



The Service to Celebrate the Life of Cecil Spooner will be held on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM, at Mountain Park United Methodist Church, Stone Mountain, GA. The family received friends on Sunday, January 22, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel, Snellville, GA. Interment will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Friendship Memorial Gardens, Donalsonville, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mountain Park UMC at Box 871147, Stone Mountain, GA 30087, or Snellville Lions Club at P.O. Box 292, Snellville, GA 30078.



Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



