Spivey-Simpson, Mary

1 hour ago

SPIVEY-SIMPSON, Mary

Ms. Mary Lois Spivey-Simpson, age 64, of Deerfield Beach, FL passed on February 23, 2022. Service, March 5, 2022 at 1:00 PM at The Covenant Church, 1700 Corey Blvd., Decatur, GA, Pastor Quincy L. Carswell, II, Lead Pastor, Rev. Roy C. Moffett, Eulogist and Pastor Christopher Mitchell of Damascus Church International, Officiating. Interment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing, TODAY, 4-7 PM at Willie A. Watkins Lithonia Chapel, 5843 Redan Rd., Lithonia, GA. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home.

770-836-0044.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Carrollton Chapel

602 Newnan Rd.

Carrollton, GA

30117

