Spivey, Michael

SPIVEY, Sr., Michael Stanley "Mike"



Michael "Mike" Stanley Spivey, Sr., age 70, of Hampton passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at his residence.



Mike was born on November 30, 1950 in Detroit, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Helen Hamlin Edmonds and husband, Elmer. Mike was a loving husband, father and grandfather. His hobbies were enjoying the outdoors, hunting and spending time with family.



Mike became a member of SMART Local Union No. 85 in 1972 and graduated from the Apprenticeship program in 1976. He worked for McKenney's for many years as a foreman. He ran many big jobs including the Bank of America Plaza project. It is listed as the tallest building in Georgia and the 21st tallest building in the US. He also ran the International Concourse E. Project at the Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport.



Mike was appointed the first Organizer of SMART Local Union No. 85 in 1996. He was then appointed Business Agent in October 1997 when Don Wilson retired. Mike won every election after his appointment and served as a Business Agent until his retirement in 2010. He also was inducted in the 2015 Georgia Labor Hall of Fame.



Mike is Survived by his wife, Lisa Reeves Spivey; son, Michael Spivey, Jr. (Vera); grandchildren, Hailey Franklin (Silas), Taylor Spivey, Harley Thacker and Kaylee Thacker; great-grandson, Cooper Taffar; father, Samuel Spivey (Dorothy); sibling, Donna Schauer.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 13, 2021 from 10:00 AM until 12:00 pm at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of Conner-Westbury Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers ,the family request donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ in honor of Mike Spivey's life.

