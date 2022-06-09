ajc logo
Spivey, LC

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPIVEY, LC

Mr. LC Spivey, age 84, of Newnan, GA passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. He was an Assistant Pastor at Trinity Baptist Church in College Park for 20 years, then became the Pastor at Community Baptist Church in Fayetteville, GA for 6 years. He was most recently a member at El-Bethel Baptist Church in Franklin, GA. He was preceded in death by his late wife, Linda Spivey; son, David Spivey; parents, Grady and Vera Mae Spivey; brothers, Grady Spivey, Jr., Jim Cannon; and sister, Louise Frix. He is survived by his wife, Janet Spivey; sons, Daniel Spivey (Mandy) of Fayetteville, GA, Michael Spivey (Terri) of Covington, GA, Jody Spivey (Kristy) of Newnan, GA, Matthew Spivey (Brittany) of Newnan, GA; daughter, Lorraine Spivey- Florek of Lawrenceville, GA; step-son, Jeff Jones (Robin) of Sandy Springs, GA; step-daughter, Jennifer Torres (Jesus) of Loganville, GA; grandchildren, Dylan Spivey, Corey Price, Jacob Spivey, Abby Hambrick, Josh Spivey, Shannon Spivey, Chloe Hambrick, Collin Spivey, Ellori Owen, Lowen Spivey, Esterlee Spivey, Marylyel Spivey, Andrew Phothisen, Juan Puebla, Austin Puebla, Cody Torres, Bailey Jones, Tyler Jones, Jacob Jones; great-grandchildren, Skylar Spivey, Laila Price and Camila Jones. A funeral service will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 2 o'clock at Harvest Baptist Tabernacle, 1974 Walt Stephens Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236. with Pastor Bo Foster and Dr. Joe Arthur officiating. Interment will follow at College Park Cemetery. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

