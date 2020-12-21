X

Spivey, Latoya

SPIVEY (LOVE), Latoya Patrice

Mrs. Latoya Patrice Love Spivey of Hampton, GA passed away on Friday, December 18, 2020 at Piedmont Hospital, Atlanta, GA. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Charlie F. Love (Eddie Mae) and brother, Timothy L. Love.

Latoya leaves her legacy of love to her husband of 19 years, Larry D. Spivey, Jr.; son, Marquez R. Hampton;Grandson, Kaiden (G-Baby); sister, Janice Love; three brothers, Craig Love, Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Love (Gwendolyn); Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Love (Kimberly); mother-in-law Phyllis Rogers; father-in-law Mr. and Mrs. Larry D. Spivey Sr. (Linda) and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Services entrusted to Premier Crematory, L.L.C., Conyers, GA

