Spitz, Catherine

Catherine Robinson Spitz died peacefully on August 28, 2023, in Orlando, Florida.



Born September 1936, in Winnsboro, SC, she lived a vibrant life and will be missed by her friends and family. Admired for her strength as she faced life's challenges, she was a teacher and a woman of many talents; her garden was always lovely, and her sewing skills were legend. Catherine, an ardent bridge player, was always ready to organize a game. She found joy in the company of friends around a card table, playing her best regardless of the cards that were dealt.



After living for years in Roswell, Georgia, Catherine decided to leave her home and friends to be closer to her family in Florida. Moving to Orlando meant she could spend more time with her dear son, Ray; daughter; and son-in-law. She cherished visiting with her granddaughters, and getting to know their friends. Her family treasures the memories they have, stopping in to visit when on evening neighborhood walks and playing card games together.



Her heart was forever tied to her childhood home on James Island, SC. The saltwater creeks, crabbing, and sailing were lifelong passions. Her sisters, Marion and Marty, remain in the Lowcountry and know that they were her dearest friends.



She is survived by her daughter, Happy Amein; and her husband, John Amein; their daughters, Catherine (Cami) and Caroline; as well as Catherine's sisters, Marion and Marty; her brother-in-law, Charlie; and her nieces.



She is remembered as gracious, clever, feisty, and strong. And she is remembered for her love for those she held dear. Rest well.



A Memorial Service is to be held in December at James Island Presbyterian Church. Contact the family for details.



