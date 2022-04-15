ajc logo
Spillett, Roxanne

SPILLETT, Roxanne

The Board of Governors of Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) mourns the passing of our longtime, beloved leader and friend, Roxanne Spillett. For 16 years, Roxanne served as the first female President and CEO of BGCA, capping a distinguished 34-year career with the organization. During her tenure as CEO, Roxanne led the organization through the largest expansion in its 116-year history, more than doubling the size and scope of Boys & Girls Clubs throughout the country, tripling revenues, building a world-class board of diverse leaders, and implementing a dynamic brand strategy positioning BGCA as one of America's premier nonprofit brands. Under Roxanne's leadership, local Club affiliates united behind a common agenda emphasizing impact, creating generation-changing initiatives in education, technology, health and civic engagement. Committed to strengthening local Clubs' capacity to support kids, families and communities, Roxanne initiated organizational development strategies that effectively enhanced leadership development, board development and fundraising, resulting in major new and sustainable revenue streams for local Boys & Girls Clubs and affiliates. She spearheaded outreach in public housing, on Native American lands, and with U.S. military installations worldwide, making BGCA a leading service provider to young people in all of these communities. After orchestrating a successful executive transition, Roxanne remained at BGCA as President Emeritus. In recognition of her numerous achievements, Newsweek cited Spillett as one of "15 People Who Make America Great." President George W. Bush appointed Roxanne to the President's Council on Service and Civic Participation. She served as Chairperson of Leadership 18, an alliance of executives from the nation's most influential nonprofits, and served on the boards of the Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation, Scholarship America, Berry College, and as a Special Advisor to the Board of the World Federation of Youth Clubs. She served as a Fellow at the University of Notre Dame, teaching graduate students in the Mendoza College of Business. She was the recipient of five honorary doctorate degrees. Roxanne is survived by her son Keith, his wife Shannon, two grandchildren, Shane and Olivia, her brother, Wayne Horowitz, and her sister Francine Smith. Roxanne personified the definition of "legacy leader" and will forever be remembered for her caring brand of leadership by the innumerable young people whose lives she impacted and inspired.

Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, Chair, Boys & Girls Clubs of America

Jim Clark, President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America

