Spickard, Nancy

Obituaries
2 hours ago
X

SPICKARD, Nancy

Nancy Greer Spickard, born in Valdosta, GA to John W. Greer, Jr. and Grace Donahue Greer.

Survived by devoted husband, Lloyd Jon Spickard; loving children, Andrea S. Chaney (Drew), Matthew L. Spickard (Bethany); four wonderful grandchildren, Piper Chaney, Hayden Spickard, Knox Spickard, and Miller Spickard. Beloved siblings, Grace Greer Phillips, Sara Greer Boyd, Edward C. Greer (Sylvia); and sisters-in-law, Peggy Greer and Gail Greer; along with many nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by a lite reception. The graveside service will take place at 1:30 PM for immediate family only.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory

5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard

Peachtree Corners, GA

30092

https://www.crowellbrothers.com/resources/landing-page?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Accountability sought after Coffee County elections breach and charges8h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

THE GATHERING 2023
How Trump rivals courted Georgia conservatives over 2 days

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump is front-runner, but indictments worry Georgia Republicans
12h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Christie slams Trump as ‘coward’ who will lose if he’s the GOP nominee in 2024
16h ago

Credit: Michael Blackshire

BEHIND THE SCENES
Fifteen hours at the Fulton courthouse
19h ago
The Latest

Adams, James
Newman, Jeffrey
2h ago
Sanders, Peter
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Darnell Wilburn/ Kennesaw State

KSU student’s baseball app among best at Apple coding challenge
Former first lady Rosalynn Carter will celebrate 96th birthday with butterflies
Politics: How to follow updates about Erick Erickson's event, the Gathering
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top