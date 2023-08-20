SPICKARD, Nancy
Nancy Greer Spickard, born in Valdosta, GA to John W. Greer, Jr. and Grace Donahue Greer.
Survived by devoted husband, Lloyd Jon Spickard; loving children, Andrea S. Chaney (Drew), Matthew L. Spickard (Bethany); four wonderful grandchildren, Piper Chaney, Hayden Spickard, Knox Spickard, and Miller Spickard. Beloved siblings, Grace Greer Phillips, Sara Greer Boyd, Edward C. Greer (Sylvia); and sisters-in-law, Peggy Greer and Gail Greer; along with many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 11:00 AM, followed by a lite reception. The graveside service will take place at 1:30 PM for immediate family only.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. (770) 448-5757.
