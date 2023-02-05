X
Spicer, Barbara

Obituaries
1 hour ago

SPICER, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Spicer, age 90, passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023. Barbara was born on October 23, 1932, to the late Floy Mitchell and Ernest Bolan. She was raised in Terre Haute, Indiana by her mother and stepfather, Maurice Hodges. She attended Indiana State University where she met her beloved husband, Allan Spicer. Barbara and Allan spent 53 wonderful years together until his passing in 2009.

She and Allan moved to the Atlanta area in 1959. Barbara worked part-time in the church office for many years and then later, with Allan in the family business. She had a beautiful soprano voice and sang in several church choirs along with her husband.

In addition to singing, she enjoyed attending Falcon's football for over 35 years and loved cruises, beach trips and weekends in the mountains with family and friends. Barbara spent her final years, in Florida near one of her daughters, enjoying the sunshine and warm weather.

She is survived by her daughters, Lisa and Sherry. Lisa and husband, Dan Pirkle reside in The Villages, Florida and Sherry and husband, Ed Shaver reside in Greenville, SC. She is also survived by grandchildren, Lindsey Hertel, Andrew (Debra) Pittman, Amanda (Paul) Neely; and great-grandson, Boone Neely.

A private family celebration of her life will be held at a later date.




